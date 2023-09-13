Kremlin says Russia sees prospect of cooperation with North Korea in space - TASS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia sees prospects for cooperating with North Korea in space, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
He was speaking after Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a cosmodrome in far eastern Russia where Moscow conducts space launches.
