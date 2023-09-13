MP: SRK starrer movie Jawan’s morphed poster featuring Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal; Congress blames BJP

The political mercury in Madhya Pradesh has shot up after morphed posters of Shahrukh Khan starrer movie Jawan featuring former CM Kamal Nath with the text 'Corruption Ka Haiwan' surfaced in Bhopal. These posters were put up at various places in the state capital, including near the state Congress office area.

Reacting to the incident, Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for putting up the posters out of frustration. "The frustration of BJP and their fear are now clearly visible on their faces. After doing this act today, this is low level politics which has never been seen in Madhya Pradesh. Even the people of state will not tolerate this kind of act against Kamal Nath and this kind of insult," Hafeez told ANI.

The people of Madhya Pradesh do not like such acts. This insult of a politician who has worked for Madhya Pradesh for 45 years and thought for it shows the nervousness of BJP. The public will give answers to this in the upcoming state assembly polls slated later this year, he added. "We will go to the police administration to demand an FIR regarding the incident and if the police administration will not file the FIR, then we will stage a state-level protest," the congress leader said.

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Ashish Aggarwal said that instead of making allegations, the Congress should introspect. "Instead of making allegations, Congress should introspect and brainstorm on two issues. First of all, why has Kamal Nath been established as Corruption Nath today? The black tenure of 15 months in which Vallabh Bhavan (state secretariat) was made a den of brokerage, during which promises were broken everywhere, government schemes were stopped and their money was used only for corruption. That is why today he is Corruption Nath," Aggarwal told ANI

Secondly, they should think about that, the real fight of the Congress is with the Congress itself. So, Congress should think whether the posters of Corruption Nath are being put up by Digvijaya Singh or Arun Yadav, he added. Bharatiya Janata Party is taking out its Jan Ashirwad Yatra and making its booth workers active so that it gets 51 per cent vote percentage through its work done, the BJP leader further said. (ANI)

