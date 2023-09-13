BJP accords festive welcome to PM Modi, passes resolution lauding him for 'historic' success of G20 Summit

The BJP on Wednesday passed a resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ''historic and unprecedented'' success of the G20 Summit, after giving him a rousing welcome at its headquarters here.

The party which has been banking on Modi's leadership to win elections is looking to build on the achievement as it sets the tone for poll campaign in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha contest.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party president J P Nadda among others, lined up to welcome Modi ahead of a key meeting to finalise candidate for Madhya Pradesh polls, and its parliamentary board later passed a resolution hailing his leadership of the G20.

The resolution said India's presidency of the grouping will always be celebrated as ''People's G20''.

In the resolution, the BJP parliamentary board, its apex organisational body, noted with ''great pride the impeccable leadership and unwavering commitment'' showcased by the prime minister at the summit.

The G20 Delhi summit stands as a monumental chapter in India's diplomatic annals and marks a transformative moment in how India is perceived and engaged with on the global stage, it added.

''We, BJP karyakartas, extend our deepest appreciation and warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for the successful G20 Summit held in New Delhi on 9-10th September 2023,'' the resolution read.

''As representatives of the people, we stand resolute in our belief that under PM Modi's leadership, India will persistently chart a course marked by growth, cooperation, and global leadership, crafting a legacy that future generations will look upon with hope and positivity,'' it said.

India's G20 Presidency will always be celebrated as ''People's G20- a truly people-driven endeavour and a testament to India's enduring spirit'', the resolution noted.

Over 60 cities playing host to 200 meetings, and with a staggering participation of 1.5 crore people, this initiative ensured that the voices of ''our people reverberated in these pivotal discussions, infusing them with grassroots perspectives and aspirations,'' it said.

The G20 Summit brought the world together on a wide range of issues be it economics, geopolitics or technology, the BJP resolution said.

The BJP organised a festive welcome for Modi as people in large numbers cheered his arrival at the headquarters while he was showered with flower petals.

This was the prime minister's first visit to the BJP headquarters after the G20 Summit, which was largely seen as hugely successful with his leadership drawing praise from world leaders.

The BJP has often highlighted the global recognition of Modi's leadership and India's enhanced stature at the international level in its political discourse, an issue which is likely to rise in salience following the G20 meeting as the party gears up for a string of state assembly polls followed by the Lok Sabha elections.

The CEC will finalise the names of candidates for the polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Its members include all the parliamentary board members besides some more leaders.

The CEC met last month and named candidates for 39 seats for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and 21 for Chhattisgarh. These were for the seats where the BJP does not have incumbent MLAs.

In a departure from its practice, the BJP has this time begun naming its assembly poll candidates long before the dates for the elections are to be announced.

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram in November-December, the last round of state elections before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The BRS is in power in Telangana while the Mizo National Front runs the government in Mizoram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)