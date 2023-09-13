Left Menu

Rajasthan govt failed on all fronts: BJP leaders

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:26 IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia on Wednesday attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan alleging it has failed on all fronts including law and order.

They also accused the Ashok Gehlot government of being involved in rampant corruption.

''The Congress government did not fulfil its promises to people especially on women's safety, farmers' loan waiver and unemployment,'' Shekhawat told a press conference in Bhilwara during the BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra.

He said the BJP's ongoing yatra will create awareness among people and lead to a change in power after the assembly elections later this year.

''The BJP will work for the welfare of the public and expose the misdeeds of the Congress government,'' he said.

Poonia demanded the state government reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. He also said the BJP will form government with a thumping majority after polls.

