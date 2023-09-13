16 former administrative officers, Cong leaders join BJP in Rajasthan

Sixteen people, including former administrative officers and Congress leaders, on Wednesday took membership of the BJP at its Rajasthan headquarters here, according to a party statement.

Expressing faith in the BJP's development work and public welfare policies, 16 former administrative officers, social workers and leaders from different walks of life and political parties joined the BJP, the statement said.

Among those who joined the BJP include former MLAs Kishna Ram Nai and Chhotalal Saini, former NSUI Dholpur president Sanjeev Gehlot, retired additional commissioner of transport Rajeev Kumar Verma, retired administrative officer Kashiram Chauhan, Congress committee secretary and block president Birdichand Sharma and BSP's Mukul Chaudhary.

''The people of the state are fed up with the misgovernance of the Congress and are looking towards the BJP with hope,'' the party's state incharge Arun Singh said.

State BJP president CP Joshi said a wave of change has now swept the state.

''The people of the state have now resolved to oust this anti-people government from power forever,'' Joshi said.

Addressing the media after the Parivartan Yatra in Tonk, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said the people of the state are troubled by misgovernance of the Congress. ''The state is on top in cases of crime against women and corruption,'' she alleged, adding ''this is not the rule of law but 'jungle raj'''.

In Beawar, Union Minister VK Singh said the Congress made many promises regarding employment in Rajasthan, but ''never fulfilled them''. Youths have also been cheated in the state, incidents of paper leak have taken place more than 19 times, he said.

