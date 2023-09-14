Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

UAW preparing to strike at Detroit Three automakers, rejects new offers

The United Auto Workers on Wednesday outlined plans for a series of strikes targeting individual U.S. auto plants in what would be its first-ever simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers if agreements are not reached by late Thursday. "To win, we're likely going to have to take action," UAW President Shaw Fain said in a Facebook Live address, adding the UAW was not planning company-wide walkouts if no deal was reached but would escalate if negotiations did not improve.

Senior US Senate Republican Thune says stop-gap bill will be needed to avoid shutdown

Republicans in the U.S. Congress will have to agree on a short-term funding measure soon if they are to avoid a government shutdown and meet their own goal of passing 12 separate appropriations bills, the No. 2 Senate Republican said on Wednesday. That will be particularly challenging as some hard-line House Republicans are vowing to withhold votes for a stopgap, known as a "continuing resolution," without which the government could shutdown beginning in October.

Hunter Biden sues ex-Trump White House aide over laptop data

The lawyers of U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against an aide in the White House of former President Donald Trump over the aide's alleged role in publication of embarrassing emails and images. The lawsuit accuses Garrett Ziegler, a former aide to Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, of violating California's computer fraud and data access laws, and demands a jury trial. The 14-page complaint was filed in a California federal court.

Democrats mock Biden impeachment, but it could affect re-election bid

Asked about Republicans launching an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden in Congress, Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman clutched his head in mock horror and declared "Oh my God, really?" before bursting into laughter. "Ooooh, don't do it," Fetterman said mockingly on Tuesday, as he walked off.

Trump can't delay second E. Jean Carroll case, but his appeal is sped up

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump's bid to put the writer E. Jean Carroll's second defamation case on hold, but sped up the former U.S. president's appeal. Trump is appealing U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan's June 29 refusal to dismiss Carroll's lawsuit, and Aug. 7 dismissal of some of his defenses and a defamation counterclaim against the former Elle magazine columnist.

US court shields some of congressman's phone records in Trump election probe

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that some of the contents of Republican Representative Scott Perry's cellphone should be shielded from the criminal probe into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, but found that some of his other communications may not be protected. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of the Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit - dated Sept. 5 and unsealed publicly on Wednesday - handed a partial victory to the Trump ally who helped spread false claims that the election was stolen through widespread voting fraud.

Pennsylvania fugitive captured, ending two-week manhunt

A convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured on Wednesday with the help of a heat-sensing aircraft and a police dog, ending an intense, two-week manhunt that unnerved residents in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Tactical teams surrounded the fugitive, Danelo Cavalcante, at around 8 a.m. in a rural area about 30 miles (50 km) west of Philadelphia. As he tried to crawl away, a police dog subdued him and he was forcibly taken into custody, Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens said.

US judge rules against Biden DACA regulation for 'Dreamer' immigrants

A U.S. judge on Wednesday ruled against a program offering deportation relief and work permits to immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, known as "Dreamers," despite an attempt by President Joe Biden's administration to bolster the program's standing with a new regulation. The decision by Texas-based U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen deals a fresh setback to the program, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and its 579,000 enrollees and other immigrants who might have hoped to be approved.

Tech titans meet US lawmakers, Musk seeks 'referee' for AI

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called on Wednesday for a U.S. "referee" for artificial intelligence after he, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and other tech CEOs met with lawmakers at Capitol Hill to discuss AI regulation. Lawmakers are seeking ways to mitigate dangers of the emerging technology, which has boomed in investment and consumer popularity since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot.

Mitt Romney to retire from US Senate after wild ride through Republican politics

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney will not seek reelection in 2024, capping a roller-coaster ride through Republican politics from the height of his party's 2012 presidential nomination to the depths of tribal warfare in the age of Donald Trump. Casting aside the hopes and appeals of colleagues, including Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, the 76-year-old Utah Republican said on Wednesday he would retire as a one-term senator when his term ends in early 2025, rather than seek another six years among a dwindling number of Republican moderates in Congress.

