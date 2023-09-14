Biden names Penny Pritzker as representative for Ukraine's economic recovery
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that he had appointed former commerce secretary Penny Pritzker to serve as the new U.S. special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery.
