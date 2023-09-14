Left Menu

US names former commerce secretary, big Democrat donor to coordinate private sector aid for Ukraine

Her extensive private sector experience, service as secretary of commerce, and deep personal connection to Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora make her uniquely qualified for this task, Blinken said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:26 IST
US names former commerce secretary, big Democrat donor to coordinate private sector aid for Ukraine
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration has tapped former Commerce Secretary and major Democratic donor Penny Pritzker to coordinate US efforts to channel private sector reconstruction assistance to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment on Thursday, just moments after the Treasury imposed a raft of new sanctions on Russia and Russian operatives for their role in the war on Ukraine. "Working in lockstep with the Ukrainian government, our allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector, she will drive the United States' efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy," Biden said in a statement. "This includes mobilising public and private investment, shaping donor priorities, and working to open export markets and businesses shut down by Russia's brutal attacks and destruction." Pritzker, a native of Chicago with Ukrainian family roots, heir to her family's Hyatt hotel fortune and a prolific fundraiser for Democratic party candidates, served as secretary of commerce during the Obama administration. Her "extensive private sector experience, service as secretary of commerce, and deep personal connection to Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora make her uniquely qualified for this task," Blinken said. "She will be key to our determination to see to it that Ukraine not only survives but thrives, standing on its own."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname
4
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023