Biden planning speech on US democracy later this month -source
U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to deliver a speech on American democracy later this month after the next Republican presidential campaign debate, a source familiar with the planing said on Thursday.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a venue had not been finalized but Arizona was being considered for the speech, the planning of which was first reported by The New York Times.
