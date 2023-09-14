Biden planning speech on US democracy later this month -source

U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to deliver a speech on American democracy later this month after the next Republican presidential campaign debate, a source familiar with the planing said on Thursday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a venue had not been finalized but Arizona was being considered for the speech, the planning of which was first reported by The New York Times.

