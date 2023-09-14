Biden to meet Israel's Netanyahu in New York next week- US official
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York next week, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
Netanyahu's office said earlier that the pair would meet during the Israeli leader's visit to the United Nations General Assembly next week, without specifying the exact location of the meeting.
