J&K: Journalist held for 'criminal conspiracy', 'extortion'

A journalist has been arrested here on the charges of criminal conspiracy and extortion, police said on Friday.

Majid Hyderi, a resident of the city's Peerbagh area, was arrested after police lodged a case against him following orders from a court, they said.

FIR number 88/2023 under sections 120B, 177, 386 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sadder police station on the basis of an order issued by the JMIC court in Srinagar, police said on X.

Majid Hyderi, son of Jahangir Hyderi, has been arrested for criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, giving false information, defamation etc., they added.

Hyderi, who has worked with a number of publications and news portals, is also a regular on television news channels as a political analyst.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the scribe's arrest.

Hyderi's arrest late on Thursday night has ''exposed the nexus between conmen and certain intelligence agencies'', Mufti alleged in a post on X. She claimed that the journalist was dragged from his home like a wanted terrorist, without following any legalities.

''His mother and sister pleaded to see a warrant but this too was denied. This is how journalists who expose scams are accused of intimidation and defamation,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

However, police said all legal formalities were followed while placing Hyderi under arrest.

''It is clarified that all legal procedures of formal arrest as mandated by law were fully followed. Family was clearly informed about the order of Hon'ble court regarding this. It is requested to kindly not fall prey to misinformation campaign by vested interests,'' the Srinagar Police said on X.

The National Conference (NC) too condemned Hyderi's arrest, saying such actions are detrimental to democracy and have a chilling effect on the freedom of the press and expression.

''JKNC condemns the arrest of journalist Majid Hyderi last night. Such heavy-handed actions are detrimental to democracy and have a chilling effect on freedom of the press and expression,'' the party said on X.

