Andhra Pradesh Assembly session to commence on September 21 

The Monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly will begin on September 21 after the state governor S Abdul Nazeer issued a notification to convene the House in this regard, an official statement said. "In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S. Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby summon the fifteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its eleventh session," an official notification issued by Governor office read.

Earlier today Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Assembly session. "Minister Buggana discussed the matters related to the organization of meetings, security and facilities arrangements. Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council meetings will start on the 21st of this month," an official said.

Earlier Actor turned politician and Jan Sena Party (JSP) President, K Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced an alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to contest the 2024 general elections together. JSP chief made the announcement after meeting TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu at Rajahmundry Central Jail in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Kalyan stated that this step will change the future of Andhra Pradesh and said that Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary leader.

"I will stand and support him in upcoming polls. The formation of the alliance with TDP is to send Jagan Mohan Reddy out of the state. Chandra Babu Naidu was sent to remand with Vendetta politics. I hope BJP will also join the alliance and send out the anarchy rule in the state," he said. The politics in Andhra Pradesh have heated up after Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial custody on Sunday for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. The arrest of the TDP chief has led to state-wide protests.

TDP workers held a protest on Monday in Chittoor against the arrest and judicial custody of the TDP chief in the alleged skill development case. On Monday State Police also tried to detain several party leaders including TDP MLC Kancherla Srikanth in Chittoor district as a preventive action to maintain law and order in the state. Protests were also held in Tirupati and West Godavari districts against the arrest and judicial custody of Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)

