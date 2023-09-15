People will remove Congress from Rajasthan, BJP will form next govt: Union minister Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over alleged lack of law and order, atrocities on women and paper leak incidents, and said that people will remove the party from power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to the media when the party's Parivartan Yatra reached Dudu, Joshi said that there have been 19 paper leak incidents in this term of Congress rule.

A Congress MLA has accused the state mining minister of corruption, but still no action is taken, the Union minister said. ''This is a Congress government that lies and loots in Rajasthan. The people of Rajasthan have made up their mind to uproot it. Change is bound to happen in Rajasthan. The BJP will certainly form the next government,'' he said.

Referring to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Joshi said the whole world is feeling proud of the G20 Summit's theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which is the identity of Sanatan Dharma.

The alliance partners of the Congress party are, however, talking about eradicating Sanatan Dharma, Joshi added.

Recently, DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja had allegedly made disparaging comments about Sanatan Dharma.

This is appeasement politics which they have always done, the minister said.

Arun Chaturvedi, BJP spokesperson and coordinator of the Parivartan Yatra, said that the yatra is getting immense public support, which is an indication that the people of Rajasthan have made up their mind for change in the state government.

