Latvia parliament approves new broad coalition government

Latvia's parliament voted on Friday to confirm Evika Silina of the centre-right New Unity party as the next prime minister, leading a broad coalition, following the resignation last month of Krisjanis Karins. The government of Karins, who will now become foreign minister, was a leading critic of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and one of Kyiv's strongest supporters in both the European Union and the NATO military alliance.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:37 IST
Latvia's parliament voted on Friday to confirm Evika Silina of the centre-right New Unity party as the next prime minister, leading a broad coalition, following the resignation last month of Krisjanis Karins.

The government of Karins, who will now become foreign minister, was a leading critic of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and one of Kyiv's strongest supporters in both the European Union and the NATO military alliance. Silina, a former lawyer who served as welfare minister, is expected to follow a similar course.

"I think there will be no changes in Latvia's tough security policy, and there will be no changes in support for Ukraine," said Filips Rajevskis, a political scientist in Riga. "The most significant policy shift could be the new government's intention to legislate on human rights, such as to try to allow marriages for same-sex couples."

Silina's appointment means all three Baltic republics - including Estonia and Lithuania, all EU and NATO members bordering Russia - will be led by female prime ministers. Reflecting security worries, Silina's government committed to raising defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product by 2027, up from 2.25% of GDP in 2023.

She also pledged to switch to all-Latvian language education by 2025 in the country where ethnic Russians are a quarter of population and fear losing their identity

, and to fence off Latvia's Belarus and Russia borders by the end of 2023. Karins, also of New Unity, the largest party in the 100-seat parliament, resigned after a breakdown in relations with junior partners in his multi-party coalition.

Silina crafted a new, narrow majority with the left-leaning Progressives party and the Greens and the Farmers Union, a coalition of conservative groups fronted by Aivars Lembergs, the mayor of port town Ventspils who was put on a U.S. sanctions list for alleged corruption in 2019. Latvia's next parliamentary election is scheduled for 2026.

