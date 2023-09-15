Russia, N.Korea talks continue on providing arms against Ukraine after Kim-Putin meet -White House
Talks on North Korea providing arms to Russia for use against Ukraine have continued to advance after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday.
