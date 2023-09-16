Arunachal: GSP says it will fight assembly and Lok Sabha polls

Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 16-09-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 15:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The newly-floated Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) announced that it will contest the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The GSP has decided to contest 35 of the 60 seats in the assembly, besides the Arunachal East and Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituencies, its spokesperson Toko Sheetal said.

''We may have taken some time to establish ourselves, but now we are fully prepared to enter the electoral arena. This marks our debut in the elections, and our aspiration is to secure 32-33 assembly seats, which would enable us to form the government,'' she said.

Sheetal said her party will fight lawlessness and corruption that have plagued the state for years.

''This unbroken chain of nepotism and favouritism must be broken. To achieve this, we must possess a clear vision and unwavering determination,'' she said.

She appealed to the people to give the GSP an opportunity for the benefit of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

