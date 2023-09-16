Left Menu

"No one should give such a statement...": Tej Pratap Yadav 

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav reacted to Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's controversial comments on the ancient Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas and said that no one should give such a statement. 

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 16:54 IST
"No one should give such a statement...": Tej Pratap Yadav 
Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav reacted to Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's controversial comments on the ancient Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas and said that no one should give such a statement. "I don't want to give importance to his statement. No one should give such a statement. No one has been given the right to make this kind of statement," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

Chandra Shekhar compared the "Hindu scriptures Ramcharitmanas with potassium cyanide". The remarks drew sharp reactions from NDA partners in Bihar, BJP and LJP. Earlier, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also reacted over the matter and said that we are believers of the Constitution and we feel that he should not speak on such things.

"This is a personal, question related to religious beliefs. We are believers of the Constitution and we feel that he should not speak on such things and ignore them," he said. The salvo was fired as Bihar's Education Minister, Chandra Shekhar, compared the holy Ramcharitmanas to "potassium cyanide".

Speaking at an event on Hindi Diwas (September 14), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, "If you serve 56 kinds of dishes and mix potassium cyanide into them, would you eat them?"The same analogy applies to the scriptures of Hinduism." As political temperatures are high in the country with the formation of the Opposition alliance, the controversial remarks by Chandra Shekhar have offered ammunition to the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023