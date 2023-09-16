"No one should give such a statement...": Tej Pratap Yadav 

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav reacted to Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's controversial comments on the ancient Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas and said that no one should give such a statement. "I don't want to give importance to his statement. No one should give such a statement. No one has been given the right to make this kind of statement," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

Chandra Shekhar compared the "Hindu scriptures Ramcharitmanas with potassium cyanide". The remarks drew sharp reactions from NDA partners in Bihar, BJP and LJP. Earlier, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also reacted over the matter and said that we are believers of the Constitution and we feel that he should not speak on such things.

"This is a personal, question related to religious beliefs. We are believers of the Constitution and we feel that he should not speak on such things and ignore them," he said. The salvo was fired as Bihar's Education Minister, Chandra Shekhar, compared the holy Ramcharitmanas to "potassium cyanide".

Speaking at an event on Hindi Diwas (September 14), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, "If you serve 56 kinds of dishes and mix potassium cyanide into them, would you eat them?"The same analogy applies to the scriptures of Hinduism." As political temperatures are high in the country with the formation of the Opposition alliance, the controversial remarks by Chandra Shekhar have offered ammunition to the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

