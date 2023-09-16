"JDU, RJD alliance like oil and water, can never unite": Home Minister Amit Shah

Comparing the Janta Dal United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance in Bihar with oil and water, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that this coalition is an alliance of selfishness and they can never unite. "The alliance of JDU and RJD is like oil and water, they can never unite. Nitish Babu, no matter how high the selfishness is, oil and water cannot be one. The oil has nothing to do with it, but the oil makes the water dirty. The alliance made to become the Prime Minister is going to sink you," Shah said at a public meeting in Bihar's Jhanjharpur.

Hitting out at the JDU-RJD governance in Bihar, Shah said that the alliance is taking Bihar towards 'Jungle Raj'. "There is a Lalu-Nitish government in Bihar. I have been reading the newspapers of Bihar. The incidents of kidnapping, firing, looting, and murder of journalists and Dalits are increasing every day. Lalu ji has become active once again, and Nitish ji has become inactive. From this, you can understand what is going to happen in Bihar. This selfish alliance is taking Bihar towards Jungle-Raj," the Union Minister said.

"This alliance (INDIA) is of selfishness. Lalu Yadav wants to make his son the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar wants to be the Prime Minister. But it is not possible because the position of the Prime Minister is not vacant. Narendra Modi is going to take that position again. This alliance is taking Bihar back to Jungle Raj. Through appeasement, they are handing over Bihar to such elements that will not let Bihar be secure," he added. Meanwhile, Shah came down heavily on the Opposition bloc and said that the Opposition named its alliance INDIA as the old name UPA was associated with scams and corruption.

"They have made a new alliance with a new name. They worked with the name of UPA and indulged in corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crores. Lalu Yadav did corruption worth crores while he was the Railway Minister. They changed their name because they could not come back with the name UPA, hence they had to come up with INDI Alliance," Shah said. He added, "The people of this alliance disrespect Ramcharitmanas. They cancel holidays on Rakshandhan and Janmashtami. They link Sanatana Dharma to a number of diseases. All they can do is appeasement".

Shah also thanked the people for standing against the decision of the Nitish Kumar-led government over the cancellation of holidays on Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami in Bihar. "A few days ago, the Lalu-Nitish government declared that there would be no holidays for Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami in Bihar. I want to thank the people of Bihar for standing against this decision of the Lalu-Nitish government," Shah said. (ANI)

