Left Menu

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a controversial South African political figure, laid to rest

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-09-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 21:27 IST
Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a controversial South African political figure, laid to rest
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a controversial South African politician and traditional minister of the Zulu nation, was laid to rest on Saturday after dying at the age of 95 this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a eulogy at Buthelezi's funeral in Ulundi in the KwaZulu-Natal province, where he had been living, praising him for his work as a lawmaker and commitment to eventually participate in South Africa's peaceful transition to a democratic state.

Mourners including leaders of rival political parties, government officials, the clergy and community members gathered to pay their last respects to a man who continues to divide opinion in South Africa.

Buthelezi founded the Inkatha Freedom Party in 1975, which was responsible for some of the worst political violence seen in the country in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Although opposed to apartheid — the policy of racial segregation implemented by the white minority government in South Africa before the country's transition to democracy in 1994 — Buthelezi was at odds with liberation leaders who labeled him a sell-out.

He headed the administrative region of Zululand, one of the "homelands" the apartheid government created to enforce the segregation policy.

Buthelezi was one of the longest serving lawmakers in South Africa and served as a minister in Nelson Mandela's Cabinet despite previous tensions with Mandela and the African National Congress party.

Three former South African presidents, Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma, attended his burial.

"At certain points in our history, there were deep divisions between the two leaders (Mandela and Buthelezi), but they reconciled and made peace for the sake of rebuilding our country," said Ramaphosa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023