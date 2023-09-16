Left Menu

PV Sindhu meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the nation takes pride in the international acclaim she has received for her exceptional sporting talent.Shah arrived in Hyderabad to take part in Sundays Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations.Met ace badminton player PV Sindhu today in Hyderabad.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:36 IST
PV Sindhu meets Home Minister Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the nation takes pride in the international acclaim she has received for her exceptional sporting talent.

Shah arrived in Hyderabad to take part in Sunday's Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations.

''Met ace badminton player PV Sindhu today in Hyderabad. The nation takes pride in the international acclaim she has received for her exceptional sporting talent,'' Shah said in a post on X. ''Her commitment, hard work and dedication are an inspiration for the younger generation,'' he further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023