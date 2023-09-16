PV Sindhu meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the nation takes pride in the international acclaim she has received for her exceptional sporting talent.

Shah arrived in Hyderabad to take part in Sunday's Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations.

''Met ace badminton player PV Sindhu today in Hyderabad. The nation takes pride in the international acclaim she has received for her exceptional sporting talent,'' Shah said in a post on X. ''Her commitment, hard work and dedication are an inspiration for the younger generation,'' he further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)