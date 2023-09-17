Kharge, Rahul wish PM Modi on birthday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Prime Minister Modi turned 73 on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries and politicians extending their best wishes to him.

''My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life,'' Congress chief Kharge said on X.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, ''Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday.''

