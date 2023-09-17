Kharge, Rahul wish PM Modi on birthday
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 10:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.
Prime Minister Modi turned 73 on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries and politicians extending their best wishes to him.
''My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life,'' Congress chief Kharge said on X.
In a post on X, Gandhi said, ''Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Modi
- Congress
- Kharge
- Narendra Modi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Gandhi
- Droupadi Murmu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US President Joe Biden will also commend PM Narendra Modi’s leadership of G20: White House.
President Joe Biden will have bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Sept 8: White House.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor meets senior leader AK Antony in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram
Amid speculation on 'merger', YSRTP chief Sharmila says talks with Congress in final stages
Centre working for welfare of 2-3 billionaires, states under Congress will have govt of the poor: Rahul