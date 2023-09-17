Arvind Kejriwal wishes PM Modi long life on birthday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 11:45 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 73 on Sunday.
''Birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I pray for your good health and long life,'' he said in a post on X.
