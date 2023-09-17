Left Menu

BJP announces revamp of Punjab unit

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 17:14 IST
BJP announces revamp of Punjab unit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Sunday announced the appointment of new office bearers to its Punjab unit in a revamp having a mix of old and new guards.

The move comes two months after Sunil Jakhar was appointed the unit's chief. The BJP in Punjab has inducted former chief minister Amarinder Singh, Union minister Som Parkash, former MP Vijay Sampla, ex-finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, former Lok Sabha deputy speaker and ex-SAD MLA Charanjit Singh Atwal in its core group.

Among other names in its 21-member core group are former Congress leaders Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Raj Kumar Verka and Kewal Singh Dhillon, former Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, Avinash Rai Khanna and Tikshan Sood, according to a list issued by the Punjab BJP.

Party leaders Subhash Sharma, Surjit Kumar Jayani, K D Bhandari and Rajesh Bagha, and former Congress leaders Arvind Khanna, Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Kangar have been appointed as the BJP's state vice presidents.

As per the list, Rakesh Rathore, Dayal Singh Sodhi, Anil Sareen, Jagmohan Singh Raju and Parminder Singh Brar have been appointed state general secretaries of the BJP.

Prominent names among the 12 new state secretaries include former Congress MLA Harjot Kamal, Shivraj Chaudhary, Sanjeev Khanna, Daaman Thind Bajwa, Renu Kashyap and Karanveer Singh Tohra.

Jai Inder Kaur, the daughter of Amarinder Singh, will head the Punjab BJP's Mahila Morcha (women's wing), while former IAS officer S R Ladhar has been made the head of the party's Scheduled Castes wing.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Amarpal Singh, who joined the BJP in February, has been given the charge of the state unit's OBC morcha.

The BJP's national vice president Saudan Singh, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, state in-charge Vijay Rupani, state co-in-charge Narinder Raina and general secretary organisation Manthri Srinivasulu will be the special invitees to the core committee of the party's Punjab unit.

The appointments were approved by BJP president J P Nadda, the party's Punjab unit said on 'X'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023