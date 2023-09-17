UP govt doesn't look at culprits' religion, action taken as per law: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said the state government does not look at the religion of culprits and action is taken in accordance with the law.

He also accused opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress of spreading false information that the state government is only taking action against Muslims.

In an interview with PTI Video, the deputy chief minister was asked if ''bulldozer justice'' was correct. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has been deploying the heavy machinery to raze the illegal property of criminals in the state.

''Whenever we receive complaints of land encroachment...These are investigated and concrete action is taken against the culprits, whether they are Hindus or Muslims, following proper legal procedures,'' he said and added that the word ''bulldozer'' has been made popular by the media.

No house has been demolished in Uttar Pradesh without following legal procedures, the deputy chief minster asserted and accused the opposition parties of doing appeasement politics. ''When a complaint of land grabbing is received, a notice is sent in accordance with legal procedures. Tell us if there is a single house that has been demolished without giving a notice,'' Maurya said.

He said earlier governments of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party have also removed encroachments. ''If we have demolished someone's house, and they claim that it was a legal construction, they can go to court. The government is ready to present its side in court,'' Maurya said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement should 'quit India'. ''The whole country has united on his call. Seeing this, I am confident that those doing politics of appeasement will get a befitting reply in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,'' Maurya said. On poll tickets to Muslims and bringing them on board in Uttar Pradesh, he said, ''We want Muslims to be on board and we are also doing it. We also give tickets to Muslims who can win. Many Muslims fought local elections from our party. We also field them in municipal, panchayat, and other local elections''. ''We always talk about taking everyone along,'' he said.

Maurya said Prime Minister Modi has talked about the welfare of Pasmanda Muslims and added that the opposition has only instigated them against the BJP, but not done anything for their upliftment. Prime Minister Modi has provided ''four crore'' houses, and people are lauding him, but opposition leaders are not ready to accept this, he said. On the caste census issue, he said, ''I am not against caste census, nor are the people of my party. But I want to see the background of people who are asking for it. It is being demanded by (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav ji, who is practising caste and dynastic politics.'' Maurya said the opposition has no issue, and are trying to create issues. The deputy chief minister alleged that the Samajwadi Party does not have any sympathy for the backward classes, and its agenda is to get votes. ''I would tell the SP chief, if you want caste census, do caste justice in your own party first... if he can't do that, he has no right to ask for caste census,'' he said.

