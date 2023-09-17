Left Menu

Pondy Lt Governor, CM greet Prime Minister on his birthday

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended wishes and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 73rd birthday on Sunday.In her message Tamilisai Soundararajan attributed scored Indias remarkable success in the space mission to the meticulous plan and execution of the space mission by the Prime Minister.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:10 IST
Pondy Lt Governor, CM greet Prime Minister on his birthday
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended wishes and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 73rd birthday on Sunday.

In her message Tamilisai Soundararajan attributed scored India's remarkable success in the space mission to the ''meticulous plan and execution of the space mission by the Prime Minister''. Similarly, the Digital India concept kickstarted by the PM had enabled the nation to scale greater heights, she said. Soundararajan said that the Prime Minister's concern for the welfare of people, particularly women, the underprivileged and youth was commendable. ''I wish the Prime Minister a long and healthy life to take the country further in its march of progress,'' she said.

Chief Minister Rangasamy wished the Prime Minister many more years of good health and strength to take the nation's prestige and self-respect to a new peak under his leadership.

Leaders of different wings of the BJP and legislators of Puducherry also extended greetings to Modi on his birthday. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanasamy greeted the PM while participating in a function in JIPMER held to roll out the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Scheme. Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, Puducherry Ministers Sai J Saravana Kumar and A Namassivayam also conveyed their wishes to the Prime Minister while addressing the gathering on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023