"Want Opposition to participate in it": Anurag Thakur ahead of special session of Parliament

With just a day to go for the special session of Parliament Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that he wants Opposition to participate in the discussion because they had wasted most of the last session by boycotting it. Anurag Thakur told ANI, "Every session of Parliament is important because in Parliament you get an opportunity to participate in the discussion and express your views. I want the opposition to participate in the discussion because they had wasted most of the last session by boycotting it."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building. The Special Session will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha that first met on December 9, 1946.A discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session, a parliamentary bulletin said on Wednesday.

Further speaking on PM Modi's birthday, Anurag Thakur said "Today, on the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, the country got the India International Convention and Expo Center in the name of 'YashoBhoomi, which is equipped with modern facilities. Eleven thousand people can stay here simultaneously. Apart from this, 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana' was launched today at a cost of Rs 13 thousand crores." On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vishwakarma Yojana scheme today to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma.

The 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme', aimed at supporting Vishwakarma artisans and promoting entrepreneurship, holds the promise of providing financial assistance to countless individuals from this community. The scheme aligns with the government's commitment to uplift and empower marginalized sections of society, fulfilling the promise of inclusive growth and economic development.

The launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma scheme' reflects not only India's commitment to its skilled artisans but also Prime Minister Modi's vision of a globally connected and inclusive world. (ANI)

