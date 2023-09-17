BJP to seek answers to Congress' 10 guarantees in assembly session: Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur attended the all-party meeting called by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania before the Assembly session. In the all-party meeting, there was a mutual discussion on smoothly running the House. Jairam Thakur said "The state is in the grip of disaster. This time the issues of disaster and relief will be raised prominently in the Legislative Assembly session. The state has suffered a lot due to the disaster. People's houses, shops, crops, gardens and fields have been badly destroyed. Many people have also died tragically. In this session, the issue of relief and rehabilitation of disaster affected people will be raised prominently."

Jairam further targeted the Congress government and said that government is not talking about ten guarantees they have promised; answers will be sought from them in the assembly session. "It has been ten months since the government was formed. Congress had given ten guarantees at the time of elections. Now the government is not talking about it. Answers will also be sought from the government on their guarantees. It's been a long time now. People are standing at the intersections waiting for them. Now is the time to complete the guarantee. By when is the government fulfilling all its guarantees? Tell this to the people of the state," Jairam Thakur added.

After being blocked for ten days due to heavy landslide, the National Highway-5 in Kinnaur was restored on Sunday. The National Highway was blocked for a period of ten days near Nigulsari in Kinnaur.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on a visit to his native state, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday, said the central government allotted Rs 862 crores to disaster relief fund for the hill state, which is reeling under the impact of cloud bursts and heavy rainfall. Thakur also hit out at the ruling Congress government in the state for cribbing over funds crunch.

"Such disasters are nothing new for our state. However, since this government came to rule the state, it has been constantly complaining that they don't have enough funds for rescue and rehabilitation. They are saying that they also don't have enough money for development or to extend necessary assistance to the people. This despite the fact that the central government allotted Rs 862 crores to the state's disaster relief fund," the Union Minister told reporters in Bilaspur. (ANI)

