Modi congratulated Tripura BJP for party's win in bypolls, says CM Manik Saha

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 22:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Tripura BJP for the landslide victory in the September 5 Assembly bypolls, Chief Minister Manik Saha told reporters here on Sunday.

The ruling party won both the seats, Dhanpur and Boxanagar. With this win, the BJP's strength in the 60-member Assembly has gone up to 33.

''I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in Delhi on Saturday and informed him about the poll results. He thanked the party for the victory,'' the chief minister said.

Saha said during his meet with Modi, the discussion revolved around the state's development.

''The prime minister wanted to know what the BJP government has done for the state and its future plans,'' he said.

Modi exhorted the state government to work taking all people along, Saha said.

The chief minister said an investment friendly atmosphere has been created in the northeastern state with business players wanting to set up industries.

Earlier, the chief minister called on Delhi's LG VK Saxena and sought his help to set up a new Tripura Bhavan in Dwarka.

''I met Delhi's LG VK Saxena and sought his help to identify a plot for constructing the new Tripura Bhavan in Dwarka. We need a bigger bhavan as the existing ones are not enough,'' he said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Currently, Tripura has two bhavans in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

