UK Labour's Starmer pledges to seek major Brexit deal rewrite - FT
Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 01:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 01:49 IST
British opposition leader Keir Starmer promises to seek a major rewrite of Britain's Brexit deal in 2025 if the Labour Party wins the next general election, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Starmer said he would put a closer trading relationship with Brussels and a new partnership with business at the heart of his efforts to bolster Britain's economic growth, the British newspaper said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
British realised ruling India difficult as army turned nationalistic under INA influence: Adm Arun Prakash
Novo Nordisk launches weight-loss drug Wegovy in Britain
UPDATE 2-Novo Nordisk launches weight-loss drug Wegovy in Britain
Cyprus detains Israelis after a British woman accuses them of raping her