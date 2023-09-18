UK Labour's Starmer pledges to seek major Brexit deal rewrite - FT

British opposition leader Keir Starmer promises to seek a major rewrite of Britain's Brexit deal in 2025 if the Labour Party wins the next general election, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Starmer said he would put a closer trading relationship with Brussels and a new partnership with business at the heart of his efforts to bolster Britain's economic growth, the British newspaper said.

