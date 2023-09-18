Left Menu

Let us resolve to make India corruption-free, developed nation: Goyal

While recalling the deliberations and achievements, he stressed that everyone should resolve for empowerment of women and make India a corruption-free and developed nation.Goyal also announced the shift to the new Parliament building on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:07 IST
Let us resolve to make India corruption-free, developed nation: Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Rajya Sabha on Monday started a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal called for making India a corruption-free and developed nation. When the House assembled for the five-day session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the prime minister's vision for the successful G20 Summit. He also announced that the House will discuss 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years Starting from Samvidhan Sabha -Achievements, Experiences, Memories, and Learnings'.

The chairman said all members will get an opportunity to express their views during the six-hour discussion.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also requested the chairman to revoke the suspension of two AAP members, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, at a time when the House is holding the session and moving into the new Parliament building.

Initiating the discussion, Leader of the House Goyal recalled the contribution made by various members hailing from different parties during the 75 years in the House. While recalling the deliberations and achievements, he stressed that everyone should resolve for empowerment of women and make India a corruption-free and developed nation.

Goyal also announced the shift to the new Parliament building on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023