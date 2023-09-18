Highlights of Day-1 of Parliament session: Manmohan Singh on wheelchair, BRS posters for women reservation

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attended Rajya Sabha proceedings in a wheelchair while MPs from K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS displayed posters in bright pink colour in the House at the start of the five-day session of Parliament on Monday. Singh, who was prime minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014, was wheeled into the House just before it assembled. The 90-year-old frail-looking Singh sat quietly for exactly an hour, listening to Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Leader of the Opposition and Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge speak on a discussion on 75 years of parliamentary journey.

Congress MPs, including former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, greeted Singh with folded hands as they passed by.

As the session started, MPs from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, stood up holding posters demanding passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

BRS leader K Keshava Rao rose to speak holding a poster in bright pink colour. When his party colleagues too stood up displaying similar posters, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar warned of action if any MP violated the rules by displaying posters.

At this, Rao and his party colleagues quickly folded up the posters, and Dhankhar said they will be given an opportunity to speak on the issue.

Earlier, Kharge urged Dhankhar to revoke the suspension of AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha. It doesn't look nice that two MPs are outside when the House is discussing such an important issue, the Congress leader said.

''I urge you that it doesn't look proper (to start the session while) keeping two MPs out,'' he said. The chairman did not respond to Kharge's plea.

Chadha, later took to X, to thank Kharge for taking up his cause.

''I would like to express my gratitude to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, as well as all political parties of INDIA bloc who have unitedly called for the revocation of suspension of my colleague Shri Sanjay Singh and myself from the Rajya Sabha. Your support is deeply appreciated,'' he said.

The two AAP MPs were suspended during the last Monsoon session of Parliament. Sanjay Singh was first suspended from Rajya Sabha for repeatedly violating the Chair's directions. His suspension was extended till the Privileges Committee decides a complaint against him for not leaving the Chamber and Parliament House complex after his suspension.

Chadha was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament in August after a complaint from four MPs alleged that he named them in a House panel without their consent. The MP's complaint is being examined by the Privileges Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)