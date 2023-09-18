Left Menu

"Bit confused as to why it was necessary": Congress Shashi Tharoor on special session of Parliament

Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has said that they were all a bit confused as to why this special session was called as bills the government have been talking about could have been introduced later.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:50 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has said that they were all a bit confused as to why this special session was called as bills that the government have been talking about could have been introduced later. Shashi Tharoor told ANI "We were all a bit confused as to why it was necessary because in many ways, a lot of bills they have been talking about could have been introduced later. But it is now becoming clear, the government wanted to make a special moment out of shifting from one building to another. They have tried to do it in a special way. We can understand the objective there."

Further, speaking on the last day of Parliamentary proceedings in the old building, Congress MP Tharoor said that it is always an emotional moment to leave an institution which is so full of history and memories. "Well this building is full of memories as the PM also said, it is full of history. It will be a sad moment. Let's hope that the new building has better facilities, new technology and more convenience for the members of the Parliament. But still, it is always an emotional moment to leave an institution which is so full of history and memories," Shashi Tharoor added.

The five-day special session of the Parliament began at 11 am on Monday. The session is being be held in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the new building on Tuesday, the second day of the special session. Earlier in the day, while addressing media persons outside Parliament, PM Modi said that several important decisions will be taken during this special session of Parliament. The Prime Minister called on MPs to pledge to work towards making India a developed country by 2047. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

