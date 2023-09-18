RS, LS to meet in new Parliament building on Tuesday; Speaker Birla asks MPs to abstain from organised disruptions

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building, with Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla urging the members to abstain from ''organised disruptions'' and ''carrying placards'' in the new chamber.

While the Rajya Sabha will meet at 2:15 pm in the Upper House chamber of the new Parliament building on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha will meet at 1:15 pm in the Lower House chamber of the newly-constructed complex.

On Monday, the members of both Houses held a discussion on ''Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings''.

Speaking before adjourning the day's proceedings in the Lok Sabha, Birla said a ''constructive discussion'' took place on the last day of the proceedings in this historic and prestigious chamber.

''The prime minister and leaders of all parties shared their views and experiences on the democratic journey of the country and on historic decisions and incidents. The time has come that the proceedings of the Lok Sabha are conducted in the new Parliament building,'' the speaker said.

''This is a historic and unforgettable moment for all of us. We are going to enter the new complex and the memories of this building will always stay with us,'' he added.

Birla reminded the members about the manner in which the prestige and decorum of the House was established.

''Now, we will begin the journey of our parliamentary democracy in the new building. I hope we will establish new milestones in the new Parliament building. I also expect that the members will abstain from certain past incidents, especially carrying placards and causing organised disruptions, and establish highest democratic traditions,'' he said.

''I also expect that in the new complex, with new energy and resolve, we will hold debates of high quality, surpassing those that have been held in the old building,'' the speaker said.

Birla said he had an attachment with the old building, having spent four years and a half there as the speaker.

''I have experienced how, on many serious issues, the entire Parliament has taken decisions in one voice in the interest of the country and I hope that in the new building too, the members will take even better decisions in the interest of the country, so that the prestige of India's democracy rises further in the world,'' he said.

The Indian democracy plays the role of the guiding light for the world, he added.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, ''The House stands adjourned to meet at 2:15 pm on Tuesday, September 19, in the Rajya Sabha chamber of the new building of Parliament.'' Initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the vision of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, and subsequent leaders, including Lal Bahadur Shastri, P V Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier in the day, Birla said the old Parliament building has made an ''unparalleled'' contribution to India's democratic journey as collective decisions were taken there for the country's welfare.

