Sanjay Raut, NCP question Maharashtra speaker on delay in decision on disqualification pleas

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday accused Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar of deliberately delaying a decision on disqualification petitions filed against MLAs from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

This inaction shows Narwekar is supporting the ''unconstitutional'' government, he alleged while speaking to reporters.

He said the Supreme Court has made it clear that some MLAs of a political party switching to another party does not mean a split.

''Despite a clear directive from the Supreme Court, the speaker is wasting time when it comes to deciding on the disqualification petitions. He is supporting the unconstitutional government in the state," Raut alleged.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena had filed disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs, including some cabinet ministers.

"We will mention these issues before the Supreme Court and hopefully we will get justice," said Raut.

He also trained guns on ministers and leaders controlling sugar mills in Maharashtra.

"The ministers who control certain sugar mills facing financial irregularities and corruption charges have switched their loyalties and joined the state government. They did so to get relief from Central probe agencies," Raut claimed.

The Rajya Sabha member said he has written to Central investigation agencies several times about such malpractices.

''The Pravara sugar mill controlled by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (state revenue minister from BJP) is facing a corruption charge of Rs 200 crore while the sugar mill controlled by Rahul Kul (BJP legislator) is facing a corruption charge of Rs 500 crore. Even the case of Jarandeshwar sugar mill (linked to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar) is similar," Raut claimed.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Nationalist Congress Party national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, ''Delay by speaker of Maharashtra assembly Rahul Narwekar must be questioned now because Supreme Court too has expressed its displeasure for the time taken by him on the disqualification petition of Shiv Sena MLAs. He must act swiftly and pronounce the decision as soon as possible.''

