HP Assembly mourns death of 441 people who died in rain-related incidents

18-09-2023
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday paid homage to 441 people who died due to rain-related incidents in the state and also mourned the death of former MLA Khub Ram.

Making the obituary reference, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Khub Ram, former MLA from the Anni constituency, was elected to the Assembly in 1982, 1990 and 2012.

Khub Ram died on July 19, 2023.

He also paid homage to the 441 people who have died since the onset of monsoon season on June 24.

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania prayed for those who died in the rain-related incidents.

Expressing grief at the deaths of the 441 people, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Jai Ram Thakur said the affected families are yet to recover from the shock, and they are still waiting to get the bodies of their loved ones.

The BJP leader also said Khub Ram came from a poor family and always raised issues of the downtrodden.

Sitting BJP MLA from Anni, Lokender Kumar, said Khub Ram worked for the welfare of the weaker sections.

