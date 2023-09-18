Left Menu

State-level 'Teej Parva' held at Golitar

He emphasized the indispensable role of women, without whom, society would lose all its meaning.He highlighted the state governments women-centric initiatives, such as Aama, Bahini, Vatsalya, and numerous others, aimed at empowering and uplifting women of Sikkim, encouraging them to persist in their inspiring journey with unwavering spirit.Earlier, the organising committee felicitated the chief minister for his support.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:26 IST
State-level 'Teej Parva' held at Golitar
  • Country:
  • India

The state-level 'Teej Parva' was held at Golitar in Pakyong district on Monday with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as the chief guest. This annual event was observed to inculcate the concept of ''women empowerment'' in the state as envisaged by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government.

Teej Parva is celebrated in honour of the Hindu Goddess of power, energy, nourishment, harmony, love, beauty, devotion, and motherhood.

Addressing the gathering, Tamang praised the resilience and determination of women as they advance through life with utmost respect and dignity. He emphasized the indispensable role of women, without whom, society would lose all its meaning.

He highlighted the state government's women-centric initiatives, such as 'Aama', 'Bahini', 'Vatsalya', and numerous others, aimed at empowering and uplifting women of Sikkim, encouraging them to persist in their inspiring journey with unwavering spirit.

Earlier, the organising committee felicitated the chief minister for his support. The CM handed over trophies and cash prizes to the winners of the traditional dance competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023