Trump to skip next Republican debate, give speech on auto issues -aide
Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to give a speech in Detroit on Sept. 27 that will include a focus on auto issues, skipping the second Republican presidential debate, an aide told Reuters.
The speech is expected to include auto workers and other blue collar workers, the aide added. The speech comes as Trump has been harshly critical of President Joe Biden's electric vehicle policies and urged autoworkers to back his candidacy.
