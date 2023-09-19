Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 09:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 09:36 IST
RS, LS MPs gather for group photograph
Members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha gathered at the inner courtyard of the old Parliament House on Tuesday for a group photograph, hours before legislative proceedings shift to the new Parliament building.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, first, a joint photograph will be taken of members of the Rajya Sabha and the 17th Lok Sabha. It will be followed by a group photograph of Rajya Sabha MPs and later, a group photograph of Lok Sabha members will be clicked.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda will be seated in the first row.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Cabinet ministers, leaders of parties having strengths of eight and above in the Lok Sabha and five and above in the Rajya Sabha, senior members, the oldest member, BJP president J P Nadda and the secretary-general of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will also be seated in the front row, another bulletin said.

After a function in the Central Hall of the old building, proceedings will shift to the new building.

While Lok Sabha will meet at the new building at 1.15 pm, Rajya Sabha proceedings in its new chamber will commence at 2.15 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

