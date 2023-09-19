Left Menu

"New building symbol of emerging Bharat," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

In a bid adieu to the historic old Parliament building, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said that the new building is the symbol of new and emerging Bharat paving the way for a developed nation.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:24 IST
"New building symbol of emerging Bharat," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi
Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi (Photo/ Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the new building of Parliament is the symbol of a new and emerging Bharat paving the way for a developed nation. "Today onwards, our two Houses of the Parliament shall have sittings in the new Parliament building. We all know that this Central Hall has witnessed the transfer of power from Britain to Bharat…" Joshi said.

"I am very happy and enthusiastic about the functions of the two Houses of the Parliament henceforth from the new building which is the symbol of new and emerging Bharat paving the way for a developed nation, as envisaged by Prime Minister, by 2047," the union minister said. Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.

"Let's learn from our previous experiences, reaffirm our commitment towards historic democratic values and tirelessly work for the betterment of the person last in the queue," Prahlad Joshi said.The Lok Sabha on Monday officially notified the new building of the Parliament as the Parliament House of India. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold their sittings in the new Parliament building today.

Prime Minister Modi in his speech bidding farewell to the old Parliament building said that in the journey of 75 years, the House that created the best of the conventions and traditions which has seen the contribution of all and witnessed by all, will continue to be as source of inspiration for future generations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023