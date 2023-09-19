UBS CEO: "Momentum is pretty positive"

UBS's chief executive said on Tuesday that the momentum is pretty positive at the Swiss bank, which manages $5.5 trillion in assets since merging with former rival Credit Suisse earlier this year.

"This is a great platform that gives us economy of scale and allows us to move forward," Sergio Ermotti said at the Bank of America's Annual Financials CEO Conference.

