Kremlin says it has nothing to say on Chechen leader Kadyrov's health

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it had nothing to say about the health of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov as it was not the job of the presidential administration to give a running commentary on anyone's health. The Kremlin on Monday said it had no information about Kadyrov's health.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:14 IST
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it had nothing to say about the health of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov as it was not the job of the presidential administration to give a running commentary on anyone's health. "I have nothing to add," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "It is not the function of the presidential administration to give messages about the state of health of anyone."

Social media reports have said that the 46-year-old, picked for the role by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is unwell. Spokespeople for Kadyrov did not answer repeated phone calls seeking comment. The Kremlin on Monday said it had no information about Kadyrov's health.

