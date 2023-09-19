"Bill was of Congress only but they couldn't...," Assam CM Sarma on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

After Congress said that the Women's Reservation Bill was initiated by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and Sonia Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this bill was of Congress only but they couldn't pass it because their own allies opposed it. "This bill was of Congress only but they couldn't pass it because their own ally parties opposed it, this looked similar to a fixed cricket match that which you are taking up the Bill and then your own ally party is opposed to the Bill. Whatever Sonia and Rahul Gandhi speak Lalu Yadav says the same thing. The bill was yours (Congress) and the conspiracy not to pass the bill was also yours," Sarma said.

"Our government works with full faith. Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept the Bill in the Parliament and in a good environment he will definitely get the bill passed," he added. Lauding the women-oriented approach of the Central government, Assam CM said that today is a golden day in our history.

"History will always remember PM Modi for giving our mothers and sisters 33 per cent reservation," he added. Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

Introducing the Women's Reservation Bill in the House the Minister said "This bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of People." Arjun Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House will be taken up on Wednesday, September 20. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21 government sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is bringing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies and that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women empowerment.

Members of Parliament on Tuesday proceeded to the new Parliament building after bidding farewell to the old building. Women's Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of the Parliament. (ANI)

