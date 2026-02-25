Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi's Diplomatic Mission to Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Israel, focused on enhancing the robust strategic partnership with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The visit aims to consolidate bonds and set new goals in areas such as science, technology, and trade. Modi will also address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 09:16 IST
Strengthening Ties: Modi's Diplomatic Mission to Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Israel are poised to bolster their strategic alliance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to the Middle Eastern nation. With discussions planned alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the visit signifies a step forward in the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism about strengthening cooperation across science, technology, innovation, and more. His visit includes interactions with Israeli leaders and the historic opportunity to address the Israeli Knesset, underlining deepening democratic ties.

Meetings with the Indian diaspora aim to further nurture longstanding friendships, as both nations set their sights on a future marked by resilience, innovation, and prosperity shared between India and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Clean-Energy Investors Face Policy Jitters Amid AI Hype

European Clean-Energy Investors Face Policy Jitters Amid AI Hype

 Global
2
Adityanath's Tokyo Visit: Boosting UP's Global Investment Ties

Adityanath's Tokyo Visit: Boosting UP's Global Investment Ties

 India
3
Court Acquits 37 in 2013 Communal Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Cited

Court Acquits 37 in 2013 Communal Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Cited

 India
4
Shaheen Afridi Lauds Harry Brook's Sensational Innings in T20 World Cup

Shaheen Afridi Lauds Harry Brook's Sensational Innings in T20 World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026