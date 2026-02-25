Strengthening Ties: Modi's Diplomatic Mission to Israel

India and Israel are poised to bolster their strategic alliance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to the Middle Eastern nation. With discussions planned alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the visit signifies a step forward in the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism about strengthening cooperation across science, technology, innovation, and more. His visit includes interactions with Israeli leaders and the historic opportunity to address the Israeli Knesset, underlining deepening democratic ties.

Meetings with the Indian diaspora aim to further nurture longstanding friendships, as both nations set their sights on a future marked by resilience, innovation, and prosperity shared between India and Israel.

