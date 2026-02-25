Left Menu

Al Green's Stand Against Offensive Imagery at the State of the Union

Democratic Representative Al Green confronted President Trump during the State of the Union over a derogatory video labeling the Obamas as apes. Green's protest highlighted his unwavering stance against racial intolerance, even at the risk of eviction from the event and potential repercussions.

Updated: 25-02-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 09:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a charged moment during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Democratic Representative Al Green publicly confronted the President over a controversial video shared on Republican social media platforms. The video depicted former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, a portrayal that Green deemed 'deplorable.'

As President Trump made his way to the podium in the House chamber, Representative Green unveiled a sign reading, 'Black people aren't apes.' The act led to Green's eviction from the speech for the second consecutive year, having previously interrupted Trump's congressional address with vocal protests.

Despite the potential for further disciplinary actions from the Republican-controlled House, Green remained defiant. He emphasized the necessity of speaking truth to power, especially in instances where racial biases are perpetuated unchallenged in American politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

