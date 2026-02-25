Al Green's Stand Against Offensive Imagery at the State of the Union

In a charged moment during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Democratic Representative Al Green publicly confronted the President over a controversial video shared on Republican social media platforms. The video depicted former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, a portrayal that Green deemed 'deplorable.'

As President Trump made his way to the podium in the House chamber, Representative Green unveiled a sign reading, 'Black people aren't apes.' The act led to Green's eviction from the speech for the second consecutive year, having previously interrupted Trump's congressional address with vocal protests.

Despite the potential for further disciplinary actions from the Republican-controlled House, Green remained defiant. He emphasized the necessity of speaking truth to power, especially in instances where racial biases are perpetuated unchallenged in American politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)