Goa BJP welcomes introduction of Women's Reservation Bill, calls it historic move

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's decision to introduce the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, calling it a historic move.

The central government on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, reviving the concept of women's reservation pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.

Goa BJP General Secretary Damu Naik, in a media statement here, said the bill is "an important step towards women's empowerment''.

"I congratulate (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji and BJP government for introducing 'Naari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' during the special session in the New Parliament Building. It's an important step towards women empowerment," said the former MLA.

The bill, once cleared, will definitely expand women's participation in active politics, he said.

He said it is a historic decision to grant reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, a measure pending for several years.

"Earlier many efforts were made by various governments to introduce the bill (in Parliament), but the dream of reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies remained unfulfilled," the BJP leader.

