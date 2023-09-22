Left Menu

Parliamentary secretaries can't ask questions as they assist the govt, rules HP speaker

Pathania said that parliamentary secretaries are appointed under a legislation passed by the Vidhan Sabha and although they may not enjoy the status of ministers, they assist them and the government.He added that the question asked by CPS Awasthi would be removed from the proceedings.Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the chief parliamentary secretaries are not holding any constitutional post and do not take any decision.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-09-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 20:40 IST
Parliamentary secretaries can't ask questions as they assist the govt, rules HP speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, September 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania ruled on Friday that MLAs serving as parliamentary secretaries cannot ask questions in the House as they assist the ministers and the state government.

The ruling came in the wake of a supplementary question asked by Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthi.

When Awasthi asked the question, the Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur raised a point of order, saying that the CPS, who is part of the government, cannot ask questions and urged the Speaker to give his ruling.

The Speaker reserved the order and gave a ruling in the afternoon, maintaining that a CPS cannot ask questions as they assist the ministers and the government. Pathania said that parliamentary secretaries are appointed under a legislation passed by the Vidhan Sabha and although they may not enjoy the status of ministers, they assist them and the government.

He added that the question asked by CPS Awasthi would be removed from the proceedings.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the chief parliamentary secretaries are not holding any constitutional post and do not take any decision. The CPS can give suggestions on the file but the right to take a decision vests with the minister, Sukhu said, adding that CPS and PS cannot use the tricolour on their vehicles.

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha currently has six parliamentary secretaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023