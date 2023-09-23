CID interrogates TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Skill development scam case

Crime Investigation Department on Saturday interrogated former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged skill development scam. "Chandrababu Naidu was interrogated in Rajahmundry Central Jail. The interrogation went on for 7 hours. CID recorded Chandrababu's statement in the presence of lawyers," an official said.

CID will continue to interrogate Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada on Friday extended Naidu's remand for two more days. A 12-member CID team conducted the investigation in two phases.

"The investigation was conducted in groups of three with one CID DSP and two CIs. After the lunch break, the hearing lasted for three hours. About 60 questions have been asked by the CID to former Chandrababu Naidu," an official said. CID will preserve the videos related to today's investigation in a sealed cover after the completion of the investigation. The CID officials will hand over the sealed covers in the ACB court after completion of the two-day trial.

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department chief N Sanjay on Sunday said that Chandrababu Naidu was the prime conspirator in the AP Skill development scam adding that Naidu in his capacity had orchestrated the whole idea of corruption during his tenure as Chief Minister. The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crore. As per the CID, the investigation has revealed serious irregularities such as before any expenditure by private entities, the then state government provided an advance of Rs 371 crores, representing the entire 10 per cent commitment by the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)