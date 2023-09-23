Left Menu

Kerala Women's Commission books IUML leader Shaji over remarks against Minister Veena George

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-09-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 19:17 IST
Kerala Women's Commission books IUML leader Shaji over remarks against Minister Veena George
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Women's Commission on Saturday registered a case against Indian Union Muslim League leader K M Shaji over his alleged derogatory comments made against Health Minister Veena George.

The Commission also sought a report from Malappuram District Police chief in connection with the controversial speech made by Shaji at an IUML event held on Thursday.

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson, P Sathidevi called the statement of the IUML leader 'anti-women' and 'condemnable.' ''Strong opposition should be expressed against individuals who resort to hurling political obscenities like this,'' Sathidevi said in a statement.

The inappropriate words used by Shaji reflects his attitude towards women, she said adding such persons should be isolated by the civil society.

Condemning Shaji's remarks, the ruling CPI(M)'s women's wing All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and youth wing DYFI had asked him to withdraw his statement and tender an unconditional apology.

Mocking George's speech in the state assembly, Shaji had said she (George) doesn't ''know anything''.

Meanwhile, DYFI termed Shaji's statement as 'anti-women' and shows the decay in his politics.

''Shaji is unable to digest the fact that a woman has entered politics and adorns high positions in the party or the government. He is someone who always talks against progressive politics,'' it had said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023