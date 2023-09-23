Left Menu

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses K’taka govt of 'misleading' people over Cauvery issue

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of misleading people over the Cauvery water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, by blaming the Centre.Joshi alleged that the state government did not apprise the Cauvery Water Management Authority CWMA of the prevailing situation in the dams in Karnataka.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 21:10 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses K’taka govt of 'misleading' people over Cauvery issue
Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of 'misleading' people over the Cauvery water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, by blaming the Centre.

Joshi alleged that the state government did not apprise the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) of the prevailing situation in the dams in Karnataka. According to him, the central government cannot intervene in the matter as the CWMA is a quasi judicial body. “The state government has been talking only about releasing the amount of water. It did not say that it is not in a position to release water. It did not argue about their (Tamil Nadu) water situation and not just ours,” Joshi, who holds coal and mines portfolio, told reporters here. The Union Minister further said as the members of Parliament have cooperated with the state government’s initiatives to protect the interest of the state and will continue to do so in future also. Explaining the limited role the Centre has to play in the functioning of CWMA, he said, “CWMA is a quasi judicial body and the union government cannot interfere in its functioning. The issue has to be resolved amicably.” Joshi asked the Siddaramaiah-led government not to put people in trouble for its mistakes. “People have understood your lone job of blaming. You had 90 TMC of water, of which 60 TMC drinking water was used for a particular crop in Tamil Nadu. They should have asked their counterpart saying ‘We are part of the same alliance (India Bloc). Give us two months time’,” the union minister said. He wondered why Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was not calling a meeting of CMs of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to resolve the issue. “Why Mallikarjun Kharge did not call a meeting of Siddaramaiah and M K Stalin when he is the head of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc? They (Karnataka Congress leaders) are bowing to their (DMK leaders) pressure. To hide it, they are trying to blame Narendra Modi,” he charged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023