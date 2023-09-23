Left Menu

Scindia associate Pramod Tandon returns to Congress

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:27 IST
Pramod Tandon, an associate of Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday returned to the Congress's fold ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Tandon, along with Ramkishore Shukla and Dinesh Malhar, was formally re-inducted into the Congress by the party's state unit chief Kamal Nath in Indore.

Tandon had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party when Scindia and several Congress MLAs close to him crossed over to the saffron party in March 2020, toppling the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state in the process.

Tandon was made a member of the state BJP's working committee, but he resigned recently.

He was said to be a die-hard loyalist of Jyotiraditya Scindia and before him his father, late Madhavrao Scindia.

Samandar Patel, another BJP working committee member, had returned to the Congress along with hundreds of supporters on August 18 in Bhopal. Patel told PTI that Tandon is the sixth leader from the Scindia camp to rejoin Congress.

Baijnath Singh Yadav, another state BJP working committee member, rejoined the Congress in July.

